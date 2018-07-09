FYF dominate GBA’s tournament lead-up

THE Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) dominated the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Mike Parris Schoolboys and Juniors preparatory tournament on Saturday

FYF won eight of the ten contests’ held at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis Gym.

Two weeks prior to last Saturday’s tournament, the FYF Gym also won eight of the ten contests’ with their junior boxers displaying excellent boxing skills.

These performances have landed them in pole position for selections to represent Guyana at the third edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament that is slated for the National Gymnasium from August 17-19.

Unfortunately, boxing gyms from Berbice, Linden and Essequibo were unable to participate due to lack of finance by the various gyms to travel to Georgetown and to provide meals for their boxers.

This was revealed by tournament organizer, Seibert Blake.

However, one hinterland gym that was recently established, Mabaruma Boxing Gym (MBG), was able to be represented by a four-member team that was coached by Orlando `Pocket Rocket’ Rogers.

Rogers was recently appointed as a national coach by the Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports and one of his charges, Adriano Wong, won his contest.

The other gyms in the contest were Young Achievers (YA) and Harpy Eagles (HE).

In other results from last Saturday’s tournament, Moses Crawford (FYF) knocked out Trevor Sealey of Young Achievers (YA), Malachai Sealey (YA) won by points over Michael Mancell (FYF) and Wayne Castello (FYF) defeated Dextroy Brimo (HE) on points.

Also in the winner’s circle was Sean Graham (FYF) who secured a points-decision win against Lionel Mahabir (MBG), while Dwayne Baptiste (FYF) had the same result against his gym mate, Malachi Jones, while Stephon McDonald (FYF) won against David Pompet (YA).

Travis Inverany (FYF) defeated Joshua Hinds (HE) on points. Marl Crawford (FYF) also won on points over Alvin Harripersaud (MBG) and Fitz Howard defeated Alex Aimdea (MBG) on points also.

Meanwhile, registration of boxers for the Caribbean tournament closed on Saturday and according to reports, Cayman Islands, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed their participation in the championship.

They join Grenada which was the first country to register their four boxers and two officials.