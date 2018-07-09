Five firemen injured following De Kinderen accident

Several firemen were injured on Monday afternoon after a firetruck turned turtle and crashed into a building at De Kinderen , West Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the truck bearing registration PRR 1635 toppled on the wet roadway around 1430hrs and slammed into the building which houses a daycare. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Acting Fire Chief , Jacqueline Green told the Guyana Chronicle that five members of the Guyana Fire Service were rushed to hospital for treatment. She said an officer is on the scene assessing the situation.

The police in a release,provided the names of the men as Troy Gravesande, 45 and Firemen Adrian Benjamin, 24, Quinton Damon, 36, Errol Hyman, 42, and Bryant Bobb, 20.

Earlier , around 1300hrs in another incident on the public road which is said to be related to the latter, the driver of motor lorry GLL 3201, owned by BK International, was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision on the Barnwell Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

According to the West Demerara Road Safety Council , the driver of the motor lorry explained that he was heading to Parika when he suddenly noticed a fire truck overtaking him on the solid double line , with its siren off. Barnwell is located several villages before De Kinderen while heading to Parika.

The driver said that he realised that the fire truck would have collided head-on with a minibus which was approaching both vehicles from Parika . The man decided to step on his brakes on the wet roadway.

The brakes immediately locked up and the truck skidded on the wet road surface as result as the man lost control of the vehicle.

No one was injured in that incident.