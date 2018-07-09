CPL ticket prices likely to see an increase locally

FANS interested in watching matches at the National Stadium, Providence, during the sixth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), may need to pay a little more for tickets, this is according to a reliable source close to the local ticketing office.

While it will not be an exorbitant increase, the CPL website indicated that online tickets cost US$15 – US$30. However, according to the source, based on that figure and because the Guyana currency is so closely tied to the US dollar – hovering around $210 for the last few months, ticket prices will definitely be much higher than the previous years, the source revealed.

A check yesterday at the Bank of Guyana revealed that US$1 has an exchange rate of GYD$210.45.

Guyana will host seven games this season, as the Guyana Amazon Warriors will play five home games during the preliminary phase of the competition.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will play their five preliminary matches at Providence on August 9 against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots; St Lucia Stars (August 11); Barbados Tridents (August 12); Jamaica Tallawahs (September 8) and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders on September 9. The two play-off matches are billed for September 11 and 12.

Tickets for the Guyana leg is expected to go on sale shortly at the CPL Guyana Office located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, and other venues countrywide.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be fighting it out to win their first CPL title. With big names like Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir and Luke Ronchi, the Guyana Amazon Warriors cannot be taken lightly.

The league will enter its sixth year and the Amazon Warriors have played in three of the five finals to date but are yet to lift the title.

An encampment period for the Guyana Amazon Warriors unit is billed for August 2-7.