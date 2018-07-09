Call for Bassarath, TTCB executive to step down after audit

CALLS for the resignation of Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath and his entire executive following the findings of a recent financial audit.

According to reports the audit dated March 15, 2017, was conducted by the international audit department of the National Gas Company (NGC). The audit showed that 24 per cent of the NGC’s to the TTCB was not spent on agreed guidelines and that between 2014 and 2016 $2,983,000 was spent by the TTCB without approval and going against the memorandum of understanding between the parties.

“As a matter of ethics, integrity, accountability and good governance, it is my strong view that the entire executive (should) resign immediately,” Kiswah Chaitoo, a National League Club representative said in a letter to media last week.

The TTCB is yet to officially comment on the issue or offer any further insight into what the next course of action is likely to be.(SportsMax)