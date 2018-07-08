THE song ‘Georgia on my mind’, made famous by the late legend Ray Charles is one of my all-time favourites. The city of Atlanta, in the state of Georgia, is one of my favourite cities and was the next stop for my tour after Philadelphia. The Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Signing in Atlanta was another powerful testimony. God has truly surrounded me with earthly angels to assist me on this journey.

The event was held at the Hampton Inn and sponsored by Mr. James Ogle. Wine was sponsored by Elizabeth Hally. The evening began with prayers because without God this tour would not have been possible. Monica Trotz, who I have not seen in 14 years chaired the programme. She was a major part of the fashion scene in Guyana when I was just launching out. Honorary Consul to Georgia Marva Jacobs did the welcome remarks and made reference to my resilience and determination.

She also assisted in organising the event. It was an honour to have Dr. Diane Adoma give the feature address. She is the Honorary Councilwoman for the City of Stone Crest, Georgia. Dr. Adoma shared how many times she failed before she achieved her current position. She expressed interest in future collaborations because we have the same belief that together we are stronger. Excerpt reading was done by Marilyn Brown who read Dr. Latoya Gooding’s story from WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS. Bestselling author Ronette Williams Clarke and Bianca Otiva read from COMPILATION –Beyond the Runway and LIVING WITH INTENTION.

Bridgette Epps who had modelled for me many times, added some flair to the evening by displaying my designs that can be worn from the beach to the ballroom. After the display, persons took the opportunity to purchase my original outfits and their autographed copies of my books. The networking was great while patrons indulged in wine and delicious finger foods. Again the common feedback from all of the events on this tour was, “the energy at this event is electrifying, uplifting and motivating you to do more. “ Those comments made me think “mission accomplished.”

The next day, my friend Angela Moore invited me to one of the community events which was so relaxing and I got the opportunity to meet some of the elected officials.

I had an opportunity to share my vision with Congressman Henry Hank Johnson, Mayor Deborah Jackson, and County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

A few nights ago Angela took me to a fantastic laser show at Stone Mountain. When the show was over I sat on a rock to admire this majestic piece of rock that I conquered a year ago. How did I do that? I wrote about it in my book LIVING WITH INTENTION.

I remembered a poem that really depicts me and my mission. Veteran journalist and Guyanese icon, Francis Quamina Farrier, recited this poem especially for me at my event at the Embassy in Washington DC.

“Your tasks may be often and many, more than you think you can do. The road may often be rugged, and hills unsurmountable too. But faith is a mover of mountains, and there’s nothing that God cannot do. So start out today, with faith in your heart and climb till your dreams come true.”

IT IS POSSIBLE

Last year I had a blast at the Essence Festival. Meeting Dr. Iyanla Vanzant and some other phenomenal women was the highlight of my trip.

I decided then that I will be returning and will be hosting an event during the festival.

Another dream is now becoming a reality because here I am in New Orleans with an evening of inspiration, fashion and book signing.

Share some of your dreams with us on our FB page or email beyondtherunway1@gmail.com

Let’s continue to dream, believing one day it can be a reality, as we continue this journey we call life BEYOND THE RUNWAY