Sweden’s manager tips England to win World Cup

SWEDEN manager Janne Andersson has tipped England to win the World Cup after watching his side lose 2-0 in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

After a slightly nervous start in Samara England took the lead against Sweden when Harry Maguire headed home Ashley Young’s corner-kick.

Dele Alli then doubled England’s advantage, while Jordan Pickford made a series of superb saves as the Three Lions reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

And after the match, Sweden coach Andersson said he believes England have what it takes to go on and win the tournament.

“Yes, I definitely believe England are good enough to win it,” he said.

“They are forceful, well-organised. I’d like to pay tribute to the team and coach.

“They are a good footballing side. I think they would be perfectly able to go all the way.”(Independent)