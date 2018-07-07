GTT on board with Malteenoes Cricket Academy

– National coaches to be assisted by NSC coaches

ON Friday at its Head office in Georgetown under the ‘More Love’ promotion, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) joined the list of corporations supporting this year’s two-week Malteenoes Cricket Academy.

The Academy starts on July 23 and caters for students between the ages of 6-18 who will be divided into two groups.

The Academy runs from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs with Lunch provided from 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs each day. Registration fee is $3,000 and forms can be uplifted at the Club. Deadline for registration is July 20.

According to a release from the organisers, the Academy will include classroom and field work which will provide the tools to become cricketers, umpires, scorers, journalists and broadcasters.

Facilitators will talk on Education, Social Skills, Health and Hygiene, Etiquette, Child Protection, Law and History of Cricket, Umpiring and Scoring while Director of Sports, Christopher Jones will provide two National Sports Commission (NSC) coaches in addition to those who will conduct sessions at the Academy.

National youth coach, Orin Bailey, is full time coach while sessions will be conducted by national head coach, Esuan Crandon, while fast bowling sessions will be conducted by former Malteenoes, Guyana and West Indies Test pacer, Colin Stuart. Spin bowling sessions will be done by former Guyana and West Indies Test off-spinner, Clyde Butts, while several other coaches will also be involved.