Four arrested in intelligence-led police operation

GOOD police work by ‘B’ Division ranks resulted in the apprehension of four men and the foiling of a planned robbery on Thursday. According to information, the men were planning to rob a gas station at Port Mourant.

The four men, who are well known to the police, were apprehended at No. 1 Village in East Berbice, Corentyne after a car chase and shootout with the police around 14:00hrs on Thursday.

According to Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves, the police had received information sometime before that the men were planning to rob a popular business entity in Port Mourant, and a sting operation was set up to apprehend the men.

According to information the men who were in a white Toyota hire car bearing licence plate HC 9209 realised they were being trailed by a patrol vehicle and sped off. A chase ensued and the men lost control of the vehicle through a street in No. 1 village and ended up in a ditch. Three of the men exited firing shots at the police who returned fire.

The driver remained in the vehicle and as the police gave chase, the men subsequently surrendered after ditching the gun. The men were taken to the Albion Police Station.

Police ranks combed the area on Thursday and went back again on Friday but are still unable to locate the weapon. The men remain in police custody as investigations continue.