‘Forty’ McKay strikes gold at 8th annual Malta Supreme Cycling Programme

WARREN ‘Forty’ McKay extended his rich vein of form on asphalt by copping a first place finish in the eighth Annual Malta Supreme 11-Race Cycling Programme at the inner circuit of the National Park yesterday.

Despite the pouring rain, McKay defied the elements and his much younger competitors to finish strongly and clinch victory in the Feature 35-Lap Schoolboys and Invitational race in a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 12 seconds.

Meanwhile, coming in second was Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith with Romello Crawford clinching third place.

The latter’s Trojan PSL teammate and National Road Race champion, Curtis Dey had to settle for fourth place while Deeraj Garbarran, Paul DeNobrega and GDF’s Alanzo Ambrose rounded out the top seven in that order.

Brand Manager, Clayton Mckenzie and other representatives of Banks DIH were on hand to witness the event and hand over prizes.

Meanwhile, today’s Dr. Chase 40-Mile road race has been postponed until further notice. Race organiser and National Cycling Coach, Hassan Mohamed expressed his regret about the rescheduling of the event and apologises for any inconvenience caused.