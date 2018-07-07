`Diamond Utd. beat Herstelling 7-1 in EBFA/Hucy Juice U-13 League

… Swan, Timehri, Dia. Upsetters & Samatta Point KV take full points

THE inaugural East Bank Football Association / Juicey Juice-sponsored Under-13 League kicked off yesterday at the Timehri Red Ground, East Bank Demerara with Diamond United recording the biggest win of the day, 7-1 over Herstelling Raiders.

During intermittent rain along with sunshine, the action got underway with Timehri panthers needling new comers Hararuni Eagles after which Swan took care of business against Kuru Kururu Warriors 3-0 before Diamond United took over proceedings.

This Diamond United team that finished last in the just concluded GFF/Pele Alumni Frank Watson U-15 Intra-Association League, scoring just a brace of goals in their 12 matches and conceding a huge 79, is out to prove that they are fighters and focussed on development, according to head coach, Orein Angoy.

Featuring many players from that U-15 team, Diamond United went about their task in a businesslike fashion, scoring in the 1st minute of play and eventually winning the match comfortably.

Notching up points via the walk-over route were Diamond Upsetters and Samatta Point/Kaneville, due to the no-shows of Grove Hi Tech and Agricola Red Triangle.

Shaquan Braithwaite netted the fastest goal of the competition so far with his first minute strike for Diamond United against Herstelling Raiders. However, it was Joel Ross who fired in the first hat-trick of the league and who led his side which seemed to be enjoying every moment of the action.

Ross was on target in the 5th, 19th and 42nd minute with teammate Ronaldo Adams netting a double (14th & 35th) while the other goal came off the boot of Shakeem Welcome in the 18th minute. Malcolm Hendricks scored Herstelling Raiders’ consolation goal in the 38th minute.

Kuru Kururu Warriors, which had edged Sawn FC–their Linden Soesdyke Highway neighbours–for the 2nd place in the U-15 tournament, were hoping to avenge their 1-0 loss in that league but were not able to do so as Swan, in their second competition with the association, romped to a convincing 3-0 win.

Merphus Andrews led the way with a double, scoring in the 25th and 40th minute; Merwin Lonke had earlier opened proceedings in the 5th minute.

Hararuni Eagles looked a good unit competing in their first competitive match in the EBFA; the team included six females in the side, the most for any team in the association. An Omar Joseph-goal in the 15th minute for Timehri was the lone strike of the match.

The matches are being officiated by new EBFA officials who were part of a recently conducted GFF Referees Programme which was the first in a proposed series of similar initiatives through the nation aimed at increasing the referees pool.

The new officials were supervised by National Female Referee, Diane Angoy who is also a product of the East Bank. Matches will continue today at the same venue form 10:00hrs.