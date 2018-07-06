Water receding in sections of Lethem

…residents urged to cooperate with the authorities

Residents of Lethem are being urged to cooperate with the authorities as systems are being operationalised in response to ongoing floods in the Rupununi town.

At the same time , reports on Friday morning suggest that the water was receding in sections of the town.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure , Annette Ferguson visited the area on Thursday . It was noted that the situation in the area is a major concern for government and also the Regional Administration in Region 9(Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo)and the the Mayor and Town Council .

As of to date the following areas are still under water: Tapatinga, Culvert City and St. Ignatius. Families who are affected are currently housed at temporary shelters at the Arapaima Primary School, Culvert City Nursery and the Tapatinga Complex.

It was noted that hot meals, water and other supplies are provided between the Region and Town Council.

Minister Ferguson said she visited the affected areas and shelters and held discussions with the affected persons. She also met village leaders in St. Ignatius and she advised them that systems are being put in place the region in response to the situation. Residents were also encouraged to cooperate with the region and town council to ensure the avoidance of an outbreak.

The role being played by Ministry of Public Infrastructure at this time is the assistance of evacuating persons from their homes and also aiding in monitoring the water level.