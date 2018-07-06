School-voucher fraud uncovered in Reg. 6

REGION Six Chairman David Armogon is blaming the Department of Education for the theft of school vouchers allotted to the Baracara Nursery and Primary Schools in the Canje River.

The discovery of the theft was reported during the monthly statutory regional democratic councillors meeting on Thursday by Mr Zamal Hussain, Chairman of the local Education Committee.

Hussain told the meeting that an active police investigation is ongoing with respect to the theft of the vouchers, allegedly by the sweeper/cleaner at the office.

It is also believed that the security guard is in on the crime.

The vouchers, which have a total value of $120,000, each bore the official stamp of the Albion Front Primary School’s headteacher, who has since reported the implement missing.

The slips, each valued $2000, were intended to be used for the purchase of school items only, and had been kept in an envelope in a drawer at the Department’s Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam location.

Armogan revealed that the vouchers should have been properly secured by the Regional Education Officer or a senior official of the Department of Education.

Said he: “The fact that a sweeper/cleaner had access tells me it was not properly locked away or given to a senior person.

“It needed to be secure and monitoredl this is disgusting. At the moment, there are persons of interest; whatever is the consequences, the law will take its course.”

Threatening that the Region will also be taking departmental action, Armogan said:

“This is an eye-opener; other important documents such as exams papers could have also been stolen.”