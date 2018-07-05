CIOG honours top NGSA students

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) on Wednesday awarded half a million dollars ($500,000) to the top 20 Guyanese students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2018 for their exceptional performances.

Director of Education, CIOG, Shaykh Moeen-ul-Hack, said that the best investment one can make is to invest in the education of people in a country, since it is impossible for a country to move forward without educated people. He admonished the students to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours and to learn to appreciate life, contributions and sacrifices made for them. He stated that their donation is to aid in motivating the students.

Minister of Education, Hon. Nicolette Henry, emphasised the values of team work, collaboration and quality education. She stressed that children are the future nation-builders and the ministry is committed to ensuring continued improvements in the education sector to further develop the country.

At the ceremony, Mr. Moen-ul-Hack also acknowledged 15 orphans from across Guyana who have received scholarships from the CIOG. All 15 orphans secured a place in the top schools in Guyana. He mentioned that the CIOG is not just about the Muslim society, but they are devoted to contributing to the development of any individual in any society which will in turn develop the country.

The CIOG’s president and executives adhere to the philosophy of providing excellent education to children, for they are our most precious resource, he stated. “CIOG believes that education is a powerful tool to promote inner and outer strength for individuals. It should be the fundamental right of everyone, regardless of age, race, gender or religion, because education can uplift the human mind and improve society,” Hack said.

The CIOG currently operates three schools that teach religious and academic education. The CIOG schools have students in the top 50 of this year’s results, and have secured a 100% pass rate.