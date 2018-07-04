Wanted bulletin issued for Bissoon

POLICE on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Damian Bissoon, 31, in relation to the murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis on March 30, 2018 at Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Georgetown.

Bissoon’s last known address is Lot 34 Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown.

Jarvis, a labourer was fatally stabbed during an attempted robbery on Good Friday evening after he and a friend were attacked while walking along Alexander Street, Kitty.

Taj Andrew Jarvis, 27, of Dowding Street, Kitty sustained stab wounds to his chest and chin and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Bissoon is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.