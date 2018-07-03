New baggage restrictions on flights entering the US

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) on Monday announced that there will be new baggage restrictions on flights entering the United States.

This new restriction bars travellers from placing powder-like substances with the exception of baby formula, medically prescribed powder-like substance and human remains into their carry-ons and cabin luggage.

“Specifically, any ‘powder like substance’ with the exception of baby formula, medically prescribed powder-like substances and human remains will now be forbidden in carry-on and cabin luggage if the quantity of the substance is over 350 milliliters, 12 ounces or 350 grammes. The same limitation applies to the capacity of the container which cannot be over 350 milliliters,” CAL said in a statement posted on its Facebook Page.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based airline said the new restriction took effect on June 30, 2018 following a directive to airlines from the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and that the new carry-on baggage restrictions are in effect for all passengers flying to the United States of America.

As such, all passengers flying to the USA must “give up any ‘powder-like substance’ over this amount and place it in their checked baggage for transportation in the baggage hold of the aircraft.”