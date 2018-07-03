Five held for illegal gun at Mazaruni

FOLLOWING the discovery of a shotgun and a large quantity of pellets at Mazaruni on Sunday morning, five persons were taken into police custody.

Reports indicate that about 08:00hrs, ranks attached to the police “F” Division were on an ATV patrol in Kurubang Backdam, Mazaruni, when they came upon a camp at the location.

The ranks conducted a search and a 12-gauge single barrel shotgun with approximately 100 pellets were discovered. As such, the suspects, who were utilizing the camp, are being questioned as investigations continue.