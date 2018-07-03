Alleged rapist ends life in lock-ups

A 61-year-old Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) resident was found hanging in the Leonora Police Station lock-ups after being taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Dead is Bagatram Jailall of Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.

Police have since launched an investigation following the death that occured about 05:30hrs Monday. Reports indicate that the man was discovered hanging from the window grill by his shirt. Four other prisoners were in the said cell. Police confirmed that the alleged rape occurred in Meten-Meer-Zorg on June 29, 2018.

The man’s niece who gave her name as Shalima, said she was visited by a police rank on Monday morning who told her she was needed at the station. On her way there, the rank related that her uncle committed suicide. She later learned that the body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour. She gave a statement at the police station.

Further, the woman and her family are of the opinion that Jailall was very sickly and could not have handled the circumstances in the lock-ups. Relatives said that Jailall was a security guard at the Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

Another relative said that since other persons were in the cell, they will be expecting the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jailall’s demise. Relatives said that the 12-year-old lives in an East Bank Essequibo village with her mother.