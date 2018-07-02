This concerns YOU

WHILE a level of complacency does, and probably always will exist when it comes to the public’s awareness of child abuse, the Childcare and Protection Agency,( CPA), Ministry of Social Protection, has various services and policies in place to help children and families in need of support.

For example, there is a Family Services Unit, an Early Childhood Development Unit and Counselling services available for families and children. The Multi-media Awareness Campaign is another on-going initiative of the CPA that aims to help adults to understand the roles and responsibilities they have in helping to prevent child abuse. Only by informing the public about the facts as they exist can the agency hope to achieve a change in the negative attitudes that some people have toward children.

But how much do YOU know? Try our quiz below and then check your answers.

1) The Childcare and Protection Agency has offices in how many regions of Guyana?

a) 4 regions

b) 8 regions

c) 10 regions

2) If you or a child needed help from the CPA after office hours, where would you call?

a) The Ministry of Social Protection

b) The nearest outpost or police station

c) The CPA hotline

3) Which one of the following do you think is more widespread in Guyana?

a) Child neglect

b) Child physical abuse

c) Child sexual abuse

4) Statistics prove that child abuse is preventable, but by what percentage?

a) 90% is preventable

b) 30% is preventable

c) 50% is preventable

5) Which one of the following can be classified as severe childhood trauma?

a) To have spent time in foster care as a baby

b) To be separated and then reunited with your family in infancy

c) To be sexually abused by a member of your family as a pre-adolescent

6) Children who have endured severe childhood trauma, will need:

a) To be a good student in school

b) Counselling from a professionally trained social worker or psychologist

c) To find someone to blame in order for them to cope

7) Child abuse can be found:

a) Only among low-income families

b) In families where there is more than one child

c) In every race, in every region and within all religions

8) The best way to prevent child abuse is to:

9) Learn all you can about it and make it your duty to play a positive role in its prevention

a) Read articles about it, cut them out and store them for future reference

b) Learn just enough information about it, to impress others with your knowledge

ANSWERS

1) (B) 8 Regions Reg. 1 ( Tel: 777 4125) Reg. 2 (Tel: 771 4269) Reg. 3 (Tel: 264 2293) Reg. 4 (Tel: 227 4082) Reg. 5 (Tel: 232 0952) Reg. 6 (Tel: 337 2667)Reg.7 (Tel: 255 2964 and Reg. 10 (Tel:444 6330)

2) (C) The Childcare and Protection Agency hotline number: 227 0979

3) (A) ‘Child neglect’ is more widespread in Guyana

4) (A) 90% of child abuse is preventable

5) (C) The sexual abuse of a child causes severe trauma in most cases

6) (B) Children who suffer severe trauma need professional counselling, they are survivors not victims.

7) (C) Child abuse can be found even in places where it should not exist

8) (A) Do all YOU can to prevent child abuse: do not leave it all up to the CPA or the NGOs.

Thank you for taking part in the quiz. If you answered less than four questions correctly, you seriously need to brush up on your knowledge about child abuse and the services available for children and their families. It is important for everyone to have this information, because you never know when you, a neighbour, or a close friend may need to access these services.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the Childcare and Protection Agency Hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com.

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection