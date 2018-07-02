Teenage pregnancy being arrested in Kwakwani

THE Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) will soon roll out a Teen Prevention Pregnancy and Empowerment Programme in Kwakwani, a community in Region 10 battling with worrying cases of teenage pregnancy and statutory rape.

In the logging community, early sexual encounters among children and teenagers, though illegal, are considered a norm, but teachers attached to the Kwakwani Secondary School are imploring the authorities to do more to safeguard the nation’s children.

A teacher who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle under the condition of anonymity, said the stories told by some of the girls attending the secondary school are heartbreaking.

Her first encounter with a victim of rape at the school was approximately four years ago. Today, she said the situation has moved from bad to worse, with more and more girls coming forward with reports of being sexually abused, many of them by their relatives.

“It’s disturbing to say the least. Just recently, a student told me a horrifying story of being molested at the age of 12 by her stepfather. Twelve — I have had restless nights since,” the teacher said.

The child reportedly gathered enough courage to tell her mother, only to be told that she caused it upon herself.

Teenage pregnancy is another sore area. “Teenage pregnancy is very high in the community and many persons seem to be comfortable with it. I have seen situations where children got pregnant in First and Second Forms and nothing, although reports were made to the authorities,” the teacher said.

According to her, when such cases are brought to the attention of teachers, parents are usually called in, but oftentimes do little to assist the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“It is really disturbing and sad to know that many students can perform better academically, but are not because their minds are not settled. Many of them are hurting and that hurt causes them to react, retaliate in some cases these victims become promiscuous,” she explained.

A senior mistress at the school, who also requested anonymity, confirmed that there have been a number of cases of sexual abuse many times perpetrated against girls, and teenage pregnancy.

“Some of the cases have been reported to the relevant authorities, but they have been covered up.”

Exposed to sex at an early age, the senior mistress said some of the girls have become pregnant. “We have a large number of dropouts, because of teenage pregnancy. Some come back to school, many don’t,” she posited.

CPA Director Ann Green told the Guyana Chronicle that the CPA is aware of the issues of statutory rape and teenage pregnancy in the community, and is taking action to address it.

Green explained that several months ago, the CPA dispatched one of its officers to the community, and is currently doing groundwork. That officer with assistance from non-governmental organisations such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) will roll out a Teen Prevention Pregnancy and Empowerment Programme.

Additionally, a social worker who is stationed at the Linden Hospital Complex visits Kwakwani twice monthly. But the teachers are of the opinion that more needs to be done.

“Professional counselling should be provided not for one day, but constantly, since many of these children need help.”

However, the Social Worker Laurette Gray, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), expressed optimism that issues of statutory rape, teenage pregnancy and other social ills will be addressed in a timely manner, with the CPA officer present in Kwakwani 24/7 to monitor the situation.