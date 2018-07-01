LAST Sunday in Queens, New York, I participated in my first Book Fair and Literary Festival. My 13-city tour was scheduled for Washington then Philadelphia. When I received an invite from Dr. Narine to participate, I had to reconsider because I had a feeling this was going to be a great event for authors.

I immediately asked my two sisters from the Guild (with his permission) who live not too far away, if they wanted to join me- best-selling authors Claudia Vidal and Monica Reid. I also asked my friend, Dr. Jackie Phillips but only Claudia was available to attend.

The Washington event ended on a high and lots of people requested to meet with me in the days to follow, but I could not because of my commitment to the Book Fair. I even had to turn down a hot date and he was fine lol.

I try hard to keep my word once I have committed to something. The event was held at the Starlight Pavilion and other authors/writers there included: Elizabeth Jaikaran (Trauma); Mohanie Stockwell (Where is Home?); Seopaul Singh (Anatomy of Race Politics, Economics and Violence against Diaspora Indians); Dr. Basdeo Mangru (Benevolent Neutrality); Derrick Arjune (Mama, I want to Come Home); Anna Coltman (The Mute’s Masquerade); Petra Lewis (The Sons and Daughters of Ham, Book 1); Compton Hartley Liverpool & Khalilah Megan Campbell (Foundation of the Guyana Defence Force); Alyssa D’Amico (Short Circuit: An Epileptic Journey); Dr. Lear Matthews (English-Speaking Caribbean Migrants); Dr. Kennard Ramphal (Dilchand joins the Army); Dr. Dwarka Ramphal (Let us Talk); Roy Brumell (On Wordsworth McAndrew); Padmashri Pratap Pawar (My journey in Dance); Claudia Vidal (Hues of Change); E.R. Brathwaite (To Sir, With Love) read By Veena Bedasie; Churaumanie Bissundyal (From Ganges To Demerary) read By Sashi Singh; Edgar Mittelholzer (Corentyne Thunder) read By Tanuja Ramphul; Dr. Harold Drayton (An Accidental Life) read By Amorita Davidson; Sir Wilson Harris (Palace Of The Peacocks) read By Anjali Mohan; Latchman Rajrup (Goodbye Forever, Vicky); Barbara Verasami (Imprints in Life’s Journeys); Robert Mahase (Pilgrimage to my Village); Roy Paul (Raiders of the Rupununi); Vidya Sircar Ramdhan (A Traveler’s Tale) read by Renuka Surujnarain; Jacqueline Smartt (Navigators Travel to Guyana); Rooplall Monar (Backdam People); Dr. Dhanpaul Narine (America in Crisis); Sherene Noble (Intertwined); Khalleel Mohamed (Learn to Read Series; Gokarran Sukhdeo (Collection of Poems) read by Jayden Jackson; Dr. Gary Girdhari (If Only the Gods were Awake); Joshua Ledra (The Truth About the Crisis in Iraq) read by Sara Ledra; Dr. Robert Ramraj (Mental and Dictation; Ameena Gafoor (Aftermath of Empire) read by Rusat Mohan Ramgopal and Frankie Ramadar.

The literary works of some great people that are no longer with us including Edgar Mittelholzar were featured. It was like music to my ears listening to some of the excerpt readings. It was a joy to hear some of the Guyanese creole expressions I have not heard in ages. I also learned a bit of history. In my presentation, I mentioned that I am new to the authors/writers fraternity and that I am on a Motivational Mission and Book Tour. Many persons were asking if I said 13 by mistake and was taken aback when I said it was real.

Then, the next question often asked was, “How did you do four books in four months”. My reply is usually, “I sent a message to my brain that I know I can and asked God for his guidance to make it possible.”

I asked Dr. Narine to share his thoughts with us and this was his comment: “The Queens Book Fair and Literary Festival was an outstanding success. It brought together a talented group of authors from all over the world to Richmond Hill in Queens, New York. The idea was to celebrate literature and the spoken word. The Queens community was privileged to listen to over 35 writers and to have signed copies of their works. One of the highlights of the programme was the involvement of our youths in reading and writing.

They recited poetry, read from the classics and paid tribute to the late stalwarts. There were also musical performances from the young people that thrilled the audience. The Book Fair attracted a big crowd and additional seating had to be found. This first event was an unqualified success. It was of a high standard and inclusive. It was also refreshing to know that the community appreciated something that was different from the usual weekend fare in Richmond Hill. The organisers are busy planning next year’s event.”

I am certainly looking forward to next year. Are you thinking about writing a book?

Send us a message to our email beyondtherunway1@gmail.com as we continue to celebrate this beautiful Journey called life.