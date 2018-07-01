Jackson, Levy and Dacres cop gold, Blake’s struggles continue

PARIS, (CMC) – While the Jamaican trio of Shericka Jackson, Ronald Levy and Fedrick Dacres all copped gold medals at the Paris Diamond League event on Saturday, Yohan Blake finished down the pack in the men’s 100m.

Jackson raced to victory in the 200 metres in a personal best time of 22.05 seconds, ahead of Jenni Prandini of the USA in 22.30, and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, who placed third in 22.50.

The 23-year-old who specialises in the 400 metres, has been using the shorter sprint to improve her speed.

“I fell in love with the 400m. The 200m is also pretty good, so let’s see. I have to consider which will be my main event next season,” Jackson explained after the race.

“Coming to this event, I had the feeling we can expect a lot and that anything can happen. All the girls were very strong and I am curious what comes next. I am happy for the PB and the win.”

Levy captured the 110m hurdles at the meet for the second straight year, clocking 13.18 ahead of his compatriot Hansle Parchment, who equalled his fastest time for the season with 13.22.

“It is great to come back to Paris and win again. I thought I was going to improve my personal best tonight but I had a poor start [and] did not execute well, so it was not close to my ideal race,” Levy said afterwards.

“But still it was enough to win, so I am happy. My personal best is the main target for me this season, and I think I am not far from it.”

Dacres was an easy winner in the discus throw, recording a distance of 67.01 metres.

However, the news wasn’t as good for former World Champion Blake, who finished fifth in the 100m in a time of 10.03 seconds.

The race was won by American Ronnie Baker, who registered a personal-best time of 9.88, which equals the fastest time in the world this season.