How long more teachers with degrees in public management have to wait to be upgraded in the teaching system?

Dear Editor,

TEACHERS with degrees in public management should be recognised in the teaching system. Many teachers in the Business department who gained a degree in Public Management have to utilise their degrees to help students with the business SBAs and these teachers are currently not getting paid for their degrees. The business SBA has changed to more like a research and this is where teachers with public management degrees will have to utilise the knowledge gained from the degree. The Ministry of Education needs to look at the courses offered in this four-year programme. Most of the courses are Business and Accounts. How can teachers in the business department in Berbice promote themselves? The teachers’ training in Berbice do not offer training in Business and the business programme (Degree in Public Management) offered at the University of Guyana, Berbice Campus, is not recognised in the teaching system. These teachers are very unhappy, because they have to utilise their knowledge gained from the degree programme to help students and are not getting paid for it. Teachers who have gained degrees in Public Management were allowed to do Diploma in Education (Business studies) and when completed, got an AM status instead of a TGM status. The Ministry of Education should consider upgrading those teachers in the business department with Degrees in Public Management because these teachers are efficiently utilising their knowledge and deserves to be upgraded.

Yours Sincerely,

Nicolette Simpson