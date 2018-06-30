Turkeyen Library gifted with $2.4 million in books, equipment

THE University of Guyana Library recently received a donation of books, equipment and supplies from Mr. Siefy Shahabuddeen, son of the former Attorney General and International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judge, Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen.

Valued at approximately G$2.4 million, the donation comprised 1151 printed publications, five printers, two book trolleys, along with a substantial amount of stationery and supplies. The books cover the areas of law, history, politics, literature, religion, spirituality to the paranormal and ufology.

The items were handed over to Professor Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith, C.C.H., Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University, at a simple ceremony held on the Turkeyen Campus on June 21, 2018. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Shahabuddeen pointed out that the donation was dedicated in memory of his parents, Judge Mohamed Shahabuddeen and Mrs. Sairah Shahabuddeen, who were both givers.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to Mr. Siefy Shahabuddeen for the significant donation and disclosed that a section of the library will officially be dedicated in honour of Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen’s extraordinary contribution to scholarship in the areas of law, politics and economics.

Mr. Shahabuddeen had previously made a donation of 430 books, worth in excess of G$2M, to the University of Guyana, on behalf of his father, former Attorney General and Vice-President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen, in April 2014.