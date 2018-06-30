The Joseph/Nagamootoo Charity donates school items to Arapaima Nursery

MRS Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his eldest daughter Angela Joseph, principal of the Joseph/Nagamootoo Foundation on Thursday distributed a number of school supplies to the Arapaima Nursery School, Region Nine.

Mrs Nagamootoo, her daughter and two grandchildren, had travelled to Lethem with the prime minister who attended the second annual Regional Toshaos’ Conference held at the Indigenous Peoples’ Conference Hall, Lethem, Region Nine.

After distributing the items to the students, Mrs Nagamootoo and her family interacted with both students and teachers.