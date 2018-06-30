The Joseph/Nagamootoo Charity donates school items to Arapaima Nursery

Mrs Nagamootoo gifts a student of the Arapaima Nursery School a book on Thursday. (Delano Williams photo)

MRS Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his eldest daughter Angela Joseph, principal of the Joseph/Nagamootoo Foundation on Thursday distributed a number of school supplies to the Arapaima Nursery School, Region Nine.

Teachers from the Arapaima Nursery School received teaching aids from the Joseph/Nagamootoo Foundation on Thursday (Delano Williams photo)

Mrs Nagamootoo, her daughter and two grandchildren, had travelled to Lethem with the prime minister who attended the second annual Regional Toshaos’ Conference held at the Indigenous Peoples’ Conference Hall, Lethem, Region Nine.

These little students are eager to read what is written in their new books. (Delano Williams photo)

After distributing the items to the students, Mrs Nagamootoo and her family interacted with both students and teachers.

