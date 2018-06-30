Gov’t makes ‘half-a-mil’ in pay-outs

–to families of five slain fishermen

THE next of kin of five of the 20-odd fishermen who either perished or survived a piracy attack earlier this year were each given a one-off payment of $100,000 on Friday.

The payout, which was in keeping with a promise made by the government, was made to those families who could have established kinship, while the authorities seek to verify the claims of family members of the other victims to ensure that the right persons are in receipt of payment.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who it was that made the pay-out, said during the handing-over ceremony that other interventions are to be undertaken.

“I have spoken to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Protection for some counselling services, and depending on other circumstances, we may be able to assist where necessary,” Minister Ramjattan said.

Those receiving cheques for the pay-out on Friday were the relatives of Glenroy Jones, Sunil Ramotar, Sherwin Lovell, Vickery Persaud and Deonarine Goberdan.

Said Minister Ramjattan after the formalities were over, “We are all saddened at the deaths that occurred, and the traumatic effects it had on many relatives.

“And indeed, a number of relatives did contact the ministry and also the commissioner of police consequent to the two attacks in Surinamese waters, and they indicated that they would need some financial help in doing certain things like travelling to Suriname and whatever else is needed to be done during their mourning.”

President David Granger had declared Monday last a National Day of Mourning, and flags were flown at half-staff at several public buildings in memory of those fishermen who were killed or maimed during the late April ordeal, or have since been presumed dead.

During Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly, a moment of silence was observed by both sides of the House in a show of solidarity for the victims of the carnage at sea off Suriname’s waters.

On Monday, Minister Ramjattan said the Day of Mourning for the slain fishermen coincides with the United Nations Day of Seafarers, and that President David Granger’s proclamation was a fitting tribute in memory of their passing. The names of those who died, and the 16 or so still missing and feared dead were stated for the record.

During late April and early May this year, two separate attacks were launched on five Suriname-registered fishing vessels, carrying an average of some 25 crew members in toto, most of whom were Guyanese.

Nine of the men would survive the grisly attack, while at least 12 have been confirmed as missing and presumed dead.

The alleged mastermind, 43-year-old Primnauth Persaud, called “Sinbad” of Cromarty Village, and his co-accused Nakool Manohar, popularly known as “Fyah” of Number 43 Village, were later charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing Mahesh Sarjoo and Tillacknauth Mohabir, both fishermen, during a piracy attack in Suriname.

That matter is still being investigated, and the local police have formally requested to be allowed to interrogate the suspects arrested in Suriname.

Those confirmed as missing are: Ramesh Sanchar, 50; Glenroy Jones, 20; Tilaknauth Mohabir, 50; Ralph Anthony Couchman,19; Rajkumar Bissessar; Ganesh Beharry; Bobby Ibrahim; Sunil, also known as “Podock”; Ramnarine Singh; Bharat Heralall; Randy Burnette; and Olenski Maxwell.