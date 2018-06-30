ACDA launches 2018 Emancipation Calendar of Events

THE African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) ahead of August 1st has launched its Emancipation Day programme which boasts a list of exciting activities aimed at celebrating African culture and history.

The launching occurred on Thursday at the ACDA Akwaaba Centre under the theme, ‘25 Years of Activism, Community Service and Servant Leadership’.

During the event, there was a flag-raising ceremony, performances of the traditional fire dance, a libation ceremony and the cutting of the 25 year cake in celebration of the body’s years of service in the country.

As a part of its pre-Emancipation Day events, from June to September, ACDA will host its Emancipation Spelling Bee Competition which will be held on July 14 and 16; August 1 and September 22.

Meanwhile, from July 24-31 there will be an Africa Street Theatre event on Main Street Avenue from 10am to 5pm daily.

Then on July 28, there will be an Emancipation Afrobeat party at the 704 lounge, followed by an Emancipation Spiritual Tribute in collaboration with the House of Santeria at the Square of the Revolution from July 29-31.

However, on August 1st, Emancipation Day, thousands will take to the National Park from 10am for a string of events beginning with a Sunrise Service at 5:30am.

Events to follow include dance, drumming, dress, shanto singing, rap, poetry and reggae competitions, ACDA educational booth displays, creative float costumes, races and other sports and games, acrobatic performances, skits and eating competitions.

Meanwhile, several international and regional artistes will perform such as Richie Spice, and the Trinidadian Drumming Group, along with presentations from the Surinamese culture.

In brief remarks, ACDA’s executive member Eric Phillips gave an outline of the organisaton’s work over the last 25 years which he said makes it proud to continue promoting greater learning and knowledge of the African culture.

“Twenty five years might sound long but it’s short; it’s the beginning and we’re glad that you’re here today to celebrate with us…we look forward to seeing you on Emancipation Day at the National Park and I hope that you will continue to be yourself, to be African and to be God’s first people,” he said.

The admission for children under 12 to the National Park on August 1st is free while adults will pay $500 before 5pm and $1000 after.

ACDA was formed in Guyana in 1992 with the belief that Africans should pursue their own economic self-determination and should embody economic development through cultural strength.