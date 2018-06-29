‘Fame Band’ to host Jazz on the river

SWEET, soulful jazz music will be competing with the rhythm of the waves of the Upper Demerara River on Sunday evening as the ‘Fame Band” plays melodiously at the annual Jazz on the river in Linden. The Jazz event is part of the Linden River Festival 2018 calendar of activities and will be held on the lawns of the Egbert Benjamin and Conference Centre, Mackenzie, and will be featuring renowned Soca artiste Quacy Ace and other local performers.

Jazz lovers can come out and enjoy an evening of contemporary and symphonic music that will have the hairs on their necks stand to attention, as they inhale the fresh air and embrace the lush of the beautiful and enchanting river.

This is the third year that the jazz festival has been featured as part of the Linden River Festival and according to coordinator Samuel Wright, this year it is expected to be bigger and better. Food and drinks will also be available for just $1000. While the Fame Band will target the older and middle-aged folks, Quacy Ace and his posse will bring the energy and party vibe for millennials. An after party will also be held at the same venue.

In addition to Jazz on the River, the Festival also sees a plethora of other entertainment events. On Friday evening there will be a Burnham Drive Club Scene, where all the clubs along Burnham Drive which is situated on the western shore of the river will ignite with music and parties. On Saturday evening there will be the River Wall Jam which will allow for an open air sport on the River Wall, Coop Cresent Mackenzie. On Monday, there will be the signature regatta and family fun-day along both sides of the river. The Linden River Festival is a four-year-old event that is indigenous to Linden and aims at showcasing the potentials of the Upper Demerara River which straddles through the town, thus dividing it into east and west. The aim is to make the riverfront a tourism hub.