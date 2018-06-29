Eat, sip, dance and shop at ‘Little Black Dress’

LITTLE Black Dress is a high-end fashion boutique that will be opening its doors in Linden tomorrow. Linden dolls will be welcomed to a club-like atmosphere where drinks, appetisers and music will be allowed for a sip and chat, pop and shop afternoon. Discounts will also be available on the unique fashion p

ieces; and new arrivals will also be unveiled.

Owner of Little Black Dress Asake Lee, is a 24-year-old fashionista who commenced the online boutique in December of 2017 and has received an overwhelming clientele within the one-year span. This prompted her to establish her first branch in Linden, given the fact that there is not much available in terms of fashion choices in Linden; in addition to her being a ‘Lindener’ herself.

Linden dolls will no longer have to travel to the capital city to access unique fashion pieces to suit any occasion. The store’s theme is ‘Black, White and a dash of silver’ while its tagline is “Where sophistication meets fashion.’ The fashion diva believes that no matter what the occasion, females must always look sophisticated and the boutique will be able to render that touch of class to one’s wardrobe.

“Little Black Dress must be the ‘go to’ boutique in Linden regardless of the occasion, women can come and get whatever outfit they are looking for, no matter the occasion, be it something to dress up to or dress down, women must be able to add that sophisticated and neat look and for that, Little black dress in here for you,” Lee said.

Dresses, skirts, pants, tops, blouses, jumpsuits, purses, accessories including brooches, sun shades and footwear will all be available. Lee said that while Linden is the first branch opening, her Georgetown clientele can continue to make online orders and pick up locations will also be available. She plans on opening other branches in the future. The Linden Branch will be located in Mentis Plaza, Republic Avenue, Mackenzie.

