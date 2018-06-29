Buzzing This Weekend

It’s the weekend and we all want to have some fun after a long week of work! So here are some events that you can start the weekend with, rather than be cooped up at home. Get out and get your buzz on!

TODAY

District Ultra Lounge brings to you “Full of Vibes Party”. This is a party you do not want to miss! We are going to sauce it up loud!

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will launch the Ninth Edition of its Business Guyana Magazine – An Investor’s Guide to Doing Business in Guyana, under the theme, “Guyana on the Rise.” This event will be taking place at Pegasus Hotel Guyana.

TOMORROW

It’s the big dance and birthday bash everyone has been talking about! Well known popular DJ Dellon brings to you the dance called “Inviolable”. Music is by DJ Garwin, DJ David, Selector Face and Father Moey. This party will be loud and it’s all going down at the California Ground, East Ruimveldt. Admission $500.

Your first and last stop should be Blue Martini in Lamaha Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown, for “Work Hard-Party Hard”. Music by Gully Rass and Diamond, Selector Biggs, Mix Master Tony, DJ Chris, DJ Omesh and others. Drink specials and lots more. Tickets $1000 and more at the gate

The Tutorial High School invites you to their Annual School Fair with lots of fun and games for the entire family.

If you just want to dance and have a fun time this weekend then the place to be is at Park Vue Hotel poolside, Farm, East Bank Demerara for the Bollywood Dance Party with 71 sounds.

The party is expected to commence at 19:00 hours and $100,000, as well as hampers from Ansa Mcal, will be up for grabs. DJ Stephan and Selector Andy from Megamix reload will provide great Bollywood and Chutney hits and remixes. Tickets cost $1,000 and are available at various locations including Dave’s Sports Bar (Grove), Lambada’s Sports Bar, (Providence) and Hotshots Bar (Sarwan Street, Eccles).

SUNDAY

The Vault Nightclub and Bar presents their All Black Party! Free Jell-O Shots and prizes up for grabs. Black Label & Double Black shots all night.

At the back of Marriott presents the beach party called “Reggae on the beach”. This party is going to be filled with lots of entertainment, fun in the sun, so don’t miss it!