A shameless defense of a discredited leader

Dear Editor,

CERTAINLY, Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament (MP), Harry Gill, seems to have missed the thrust of the Guyana Chronicle’s Editorial of June 22, titled the “Opposition Leader” in his letter to the Editor in Kaieteur News of June 25, 2018 titled, “Guyana Chronicle hatch-job on Jagdeo is a shameless attempt to influence the CCJ third-term decision”, at which he wailed in his letter.

Reading the Guyana Chronicle’s opinion, it was fair and balanced, highlighting well-known characteristics of a public office holder, who during the execution of the nation’s highest office, exhibited attributes that became part and parcel of his persona. Unless Gill has recently arrived from another galaxy, or stricken with sudden political amnesia, a well-known moral defect of politicians of his ilk, he cannot claim, or even pretend ignorance of Jagdeo’s record of governance. Therefore, his defense of Jagdeo goes down as another shameless attempt to shore up the image of a discredited national leader.

Further, and contrary to Gill’s helpless claim, I do not comprehend how such an editorial published then could have in any way, serve to influence the ruling of the CCJ third term ruling. I suspect that, given the now known decision of the Court, there are going to be outrageous claims of racial bias against the judges. This has always been the wicked, evil strategy of a party that has perennially resorted to the poison of racism, for which they are certified traditional exponents, as a means of ensuring support.

This claim illustrates the political depravities of the PPP/C parliamentary collective, of which Gill is a part. Such a product is not worthy of the honour and trust bestowed in him as a representative of the people. It also displays the abysmal intellectual minus of a party that has fashioned the art of immoral evasiveness when having to accept responsibility for its flagrant abuse of power and all the venalities that it entails.

Harry Gill must understand that bullyism and tramplimg upon the rights and dignity of the people of this country are over, and will never be allowed to become a part of the responsible system of governance.

Further, he must be reminded that African Guyanese spokespersons have every right to speak, and will continue to do so, on behalf of their brothers and sisters who have suffered enough under the racist government of Gill’s party, whose policies were defined to ensure the economic poverty of a people, and to reduce them to the status of a non-people.

No great analysis is needed on Jagdeo’s tenure as President; I will cite these few to refresh MP Gill’s memory in relation to his Berbice constituents. Investors in the Berbice [River] Bridge were guaranteed excessively high rates of return, creating further financial burden on their constituents with the astronomical toll which they charged, despite low average incomes of Berbicians. Jagdeo was the architect of the Skeldon White Elephant, but most significantly, he did absolutely nothing to save the sugar industry despite ominous warnings from [the] European Union, and hiding the information of fatal bankruptcy from his gullible sugar workers supporters.

This is just to remind Harry Gill that the hallmark of Jagdeo’s reign over Guyana was jumbie economics. No one needs to do a hatchet job on Jagdeo to “adversely influence the third term decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)”. Jagdeo’s reign of corruption, jumbie economics, cronyism, elitism and racism speaks for itself.

Regards

Earl Hamilton