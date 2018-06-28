Guyana and Vietnam to strengthen trade

President David Granger, who is currently attending the Sixth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, had a bilateral meeting withthe Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc during which the two sides committed to an exchange of visits between government officials and business leaders as a means of further advancing relations and trade.

President Granger and the Vietnamese Prime Minister and leaders held broad-ranging talks on strengthening relations between their countries, accepting in principle, the need to develop framework agreements to intensify relations. They also shared views on deepening cooperation at the multilateral level.

The Guyanese Head of State is scheduled to make a special address to the GEF Assembly later today.