Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre hosts blood drive

IN observance of ‘Rehab Week 2018’ the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre hosted a blood drive at their Carmichael Street head office with the aim of giving back to those in need.

The centre liaised with the National Blood Transfusion Service to host the event, which saw several persons visiting the organisation to be donors for a good cause.

Speaking of the reason behind the initiative, the centre’s Occupational Therapist Calvin Lawrie said, “We thought that a blood drive would be very fitting because it brings everybody together. Everyone wants to save a life in their own right and a blood drive is an excellent way for somebody to show love and to show care.

“Persons with disabilities and even a family member of yours or a close friend might need blood and you never know, from the persons who would have donated here today, your blood would have probably helped somebody that’s in need.”

The Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre offers rehabilitation services for children with physical or developmental disabilities, amputees and persons with hearing impairment.

Speaking on the organisation’s role in the community, Lawrie said: “This is a non-profit organisation and a non-governmental organisation so we’re basically funded by other organisations and businesses.

“We get donations and that’s what runs everything here for the most part. So this is a nice way of just giving back to everybody who would have given to us.”

Rehabilitation Week 2018 is being observed in Guyana from June 24 to 30 under the theme ‘Increasing coverage and enhancing quality’ and aims to promote the value and importance of rehabilitation while recognising professionals who provide the service.