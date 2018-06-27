Farmer who killed ex-wife succumbs

FIVE days after stabbing and slashing the throat of his ex-wife, the man who attempted to take his own life has succumbed.

Imran Lyte, the 30-year-old farmer of Nurney Village, was hospitalised after ingesting a small quantity of a poisonous substance after the incident. He took his last breath on Sunday evening at the Port Mourant Hospital.

His relatives said he died of complications as a result of the effects of the poison.

At around 08:20 hrs on Wednesday, June 20, Lyte brutally murdered his 28-year-old ex-wife and mother of four, Tovonnie Alexci Simmons, called “Vanie.”

The man had visited the home of Simmons to reportedly settle a matter involving him and her brother, when the mother of four suddenly jumped from the table and began screaming as Lyte stabbed her several times.

In a bid to escape the attack, she jumped from the verendah and ran some 200 metres away, but was cornered and had her throat slit by Lyte.

She was stabbed 12 times about her body. The woman was subsequently picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After committing the act, Lyte ran into the backlands and ingested a poisonous substance. He was found and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital.

Several days before the incident, Lyte had attacked his ex-wife, accusing her of allowing her friends to ridicule his “sweet woman.”

During the incident, Simmons’s brother was stabbed several times by Lyte.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Collins, the mother of the deceased woman related that several reports were made of the threats to her daughter’s life at the Whim Police Station, but they were not taken seriously by the police there.