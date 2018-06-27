City Hall defends ‘Industry only’ marking on bus park

…United Minibus Union decries ‘interference’ into a well-organised system

ON the recent markings of the University of Guyana (UG)-Industry Park to allow for a frontline exclusive spot for Industry minibus operators only, the Town Clerk says that the council is merely exercising its authority for what it deems a “fair and just” cause.

This announcement comes after serious disagreements arose between the UG-Industry and Industry bus operators, following City Hall’s road marking of ‘Industry only’ at the park some three weeks ago.

However, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Town Clerk Royston King said that the Council’s actions are justified by Chapter 28:01 of the Municipal and District Councils Act, Sections 274 and 276.

“The City Council has both the authority and right to allot portions of its reserves roads and other thoroughfares for the parking of vehicles and other things, for restricting and prohibiting and for imposing a fee or a fine on those vehicles or those motorists that breach the rules and the regulations set out by council,” he said.

Explaining how the Council’s came to mark the park, King said that some weeks ago Industry minibus operators complained to the council about being “pushed out of business” by the UG bus operators and this matter caught the attention of the mayor.

“The matter was first reported to Her Worship, the Mayor of Georgetown and she sympathised with the operators of the buses plying the Industry route and asked me to look at the matter.

“When the matter was considered, it was decided that indeed they were being pushed out, that there was no proper area for the Industry buses to park and that there should be given some small space to operate their buses,” he said.

The Town Clerk said further that when comparing the UG-Industry buses which operate both routes and the Industry-only bus operators which are fewer in number, it was observed that that latter faced challenges to their livelihood in the previous “first come-first serve” arrangement.

“The buses are small in number in respect to Industry, when you compare the [number] of buses plying the UG and Industry route. Therefore, we found it a just cause to allow the Industry drivers some space on Council’s road to ply their trade,” he said, later adding:

“You couldn’t have one set of buses being pushed out of operation because they’re not part of a union…you’ve got UG buses plying UG and Industry because they’re in the union but the Industry buses can’t go into the University, so from the beginning they’re limited.”

The council has attached a fee to this exclusivity at the frontline section of the park of $3,500 per month which King says caters not only for occupation of space but for the maintenance of the location.

“Once they are given the space and once they are registered with the council, they will then pay into Council a certain amount every month that will allow the Council the financial elbow-room to keep and sanitise that area where they’re operating,” he explained, adding that this will also help to rectify clogged and smelly drains.

King told the newspaper that there are plans for this service and more to be extended to all other minibus parks under the council’s responsibility so that operators can occupy parks which are clean and healthy.

He said, too, that the notice of these new changes were discussed with the constabulary, the police and awaits the final confirmation of the City Works Committee.

“This matter will be taken forward to the City Works Committee for a final decision because, in addition to marking the roads.We’re looking at some other related matters that would allow those who are plying their trade in that particular section of the city to do so and to make a profit in a comfortable and healthy environment.”

On Monday morning, the United Minibus Union (UMU) President Eon Andrews had visited the park where there were still ongoing disagreements among the UG-Industry minibus operators about the Council’s decision.

The Union contends that prior to the City Hall’s interference there was a system of peace, order and uniformity at the park.

He says too that the Industry operators were all once a part of the union’s UG arrangement but were terminated after they were found in breach of the Subcontract Agreement Code of Conduct.

The Code of Conduct includes a number of rules and regulations such as no driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol; uniformity at all times; no loud music; no indecent language; no passenger favouritism and more.

“This is a very organised park. Nobody is stopping those persons from working. The only thing they’re not enjoying is to go into UG because of certain serious infringements they created,” Andrews had said, adding:

“I’m very disappointed that we have such a well-organised park, well-dressed persons who confirm to a Code of Conduct and then you have City Hall coming and create this thing. This is not good at all for the city, it is not good at all for the organised labour.”