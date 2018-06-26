CCJ rules against third term

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) by a 6-1 majority upheld the constitutional amendment on term limits for Presidential Candidates in Guyana and overturned the decisions of the Guyana Courts.

In handing down the land mark in decision on Tuesday morning, CCJ President, Sir Dennis Byron said that the Cedric Richardson was misguided in law, when he took the decision to challenge the amendments made to Article 90 of the Constitution that were enacted in 2000 following a bipartisan Constitutional Reform Process.

