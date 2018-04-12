— SOCU files criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office against Dr Ashni Singh, Winston Brassington

FORMER Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington have been charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with gross misconduct in public office and will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, top sources have confirmed.

The charge has already been laid against the duo, who have retained Mark Waldron and Anil Nandlall as their lawyers. The Guyana Chronicle has not been apprised of the specifics of the charge, but sources said that it relates to the sale of lands where at least one of the beneficiaries is the Bauxite Company Guyana Inc, a subsidiary of Russian United Company RUSAL Limited.

Both Dr Singh and Brassington had been at the centre of a number of alleged scandals that embroiled the former PPP government. Since the current government took office back in 2015, they were being sought in relation to these allegations, some stemming from the many forensic audits.

Brassington in December of 2015 had said he was willing to undergo public scrutiny in the courts of law, maintaining that he is a man of integrity.

One of the forensic audit reports on the operations of NICIL suggests that under the watch of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, NICIL engaged in malpractices, and had made poor decisions on behalf of the people of Guyana.

The audit which was conducted by former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran had recommended criminal and/or disciplinary action against all those responsible for the interception of state revenues totalling $26.858 billion, in violation of the constitution. Goolsarran had said that several laws were broken.

Brassington had left Guyana in December 2015 and was said to be living in Florida, where he is said to be operating a business, while Dr Singh was said to be living in Dubai.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which has filed the charge against the two men had been trying since 2015 to get in touch with both of them. However, although the men were abroad, SOCU was conducting its investigations. The Stabroek News had reported in June last year that among the issues being dealt with by SOCU are the $26.8 billion which was used to meet expenditure without parliamentary approval – this sum represents dividends received from public corporations, as well as proceeds from the sale of state institutions and properties; the agency’s inability to account for $1.3 billion out of $3.7 billion disbursed for the maintenance of interior roads; the $346.4 million for the construction of the High Street building; government’s inability to recover from Clico the bond lodged as security for satisfactory performance and the $51 million the contractor owes government; the $678.6 million paid out for the 2007 Cricket World Cup; amounts totalling over $749 million which were expended on activities unrelated to the operation of NICIL, but were charged to the agency’s accounts; the money spent on the Sparendaam Housing Project (Pradoville 2); negotiations with bidders for construction of the Marriot Hotel and the accountability of money paid out to meet expenses associated with Carifesta X.

The Goolsarran report found confiscating of the $26.8 billion by NICIL between 2002 and 2014 to be a violation of Article 216 of the constitution and the related sections of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act (FMAA).

It also called for disciplinary action to be instituted against all those responsible for flouting National Assembly Resolution No. 32 of 17 December 2012, requiring NICIL to pay over to the Consolidated Fund “all revenues and proceeds from the sale of all state properties, except for those necessary administrative costs for maintaining and running its operations annually.”