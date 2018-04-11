Youths held with unlicensed firearms

FOUR youths who appear to be teenagers have been detained after police discovered four unlicensed firearms with matching rounds in their possession during a stop and search exercise Tuesday night.

A police source told this publication that the youths were stopped around 20:45hrs after their heavily tinted white Toyota car drew the police’s attention.

The men were arrested and taken to the Diamond Police Station. When Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene, the men were in handcuffs, assisting the police with their investigation.