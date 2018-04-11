Scandal-hit Linden pageant cancelled

THE highly-anticipated Linden Town Week (LTW) Pageant 2018 has been cancelled, leaving the seven delegates who would have been ardently preparing over the past few months disappointed.

The decision was made late Wednesday evening by the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) after councillors were told to put the decision to a vote.

According to LTW Project Coordinator, Devin Sears, the majority of councillors voted for the pageant to be cancelled and the LMTC will have an official press release on the decision.

The decision to cancel the pageant came after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct on a delegate by a popular Linden businessman while the delegate was seeking sponsorship. The incident which allegedly occurred at the business man’s home on March 3rd 2018, is now being investigated by the police and according to Commander of E’ Division, Anthony Vandehygen, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on the way forward.

On Tuesday, former Mayor of Linden, Calwyn Holland called for the pageant to be cancelled following the revelation of sexual exploitation. “Let’s crown all of these young ladies as municipal ambassadors in which they can spread various messages to our young girls across our municipality,” Holland said. He described the revelations as troubling and called on the young women to resist the pressure to be demoralised and abused.

Not in agreement with the cancelling of the pageant was its coordinator, Crystal Lam, who said, “We have to start somewhere and the solution cannot be to end all pageants. We have to come up with more creative ways in finding solutions. In my opinion the pageant should go on. Give these women a chance to be role models in society. Give them a chance to change society’s misconception of pageantry. Our women must not feel like selling one’s self to potential sponsors is an undeniable part of pageantry.”

Also speaking out on the issue was Minister of Government and women rights’ advocate, Simona Broomes, who called for the police investigation to go on unhindered, even as she expressed disappointment at the handling of the matter by local leaders.

The Mayor and Town Council, however, noted in a statement that upon being informed of what transpired, quick action was taken to have the incident investigated.

“The mayor did not in any way attempt to trivialise the issue or to sweep anything under the carpet. The Council stands resolute in its position against any sexual misconduct, sexual abuse or harassment, and will advocate for justice if the individuals involved are found culpable,” the statement said

However, Minister Broomes cautioned that leaders should be responsible in their actions, especially when dealing with such cases.

Also implicated in the scandal is Alliance for Change (AFC) Executive and Region 10 Representative, Vladimir Glasgow who allegedly coerced the victim into covering up the issue by not making a report. When contacted on Monday, Glasgow said that the allegations are untrue. Said he: “Propaganda has its work to do, and at this point, I won’t be making any comment on the issue. People have their own ambition and aim…. As far as I know, two people had an issue and they decided to settle the issue, and it is not my place to comment.”

In a statement on Monday, the AFC said that the party is aware of the situation and will be launching its own investigation into the issue.

“The AFC reiterates its strong revulsion of any mistreatment of females, and will take appropriate action should any misconduct in this or any other regard be proven,” the party said in its statement. Lindeners can now look forward to the “Big, Bold and Beautiful” Pageant slated for April 25 at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground as well as the other 60 plus activities on the LTW 2018 calendar.