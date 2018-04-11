Royals win rain-affected IPL homecoming

RAJASTAN Royals claimed a 10-run Duckworth-Lewis Indian Premier League (IPL) win over Delhi Daredevils in the early hours of this morning on their long-awaited return to fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Royals, back in the IPL after a two-year ban, had not played at the Jaipur venue since 2013 and they made up for lost time in a rain-affected encounter to claim their first victory of the season.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 45 in a Royals innings which was cut short due to the weather when they were 153-5 after 17.5 overs.

The Daredevils, who had also lost their first game of the season, were set 71 to win from six overs after a lengthy delay.

But they could only muster 60-4 in a frantic run chase, Ben Laughlin taking 2-20 in a contest which ended after midnight.

Trent Boult dismissed Ben Stokes twice in New Zealand’s recent Test series triumph over England and he got rid of the all-rounder again with a beauty.

Big-money signing Stokes, batting at number three, slapped Chris Morris for six over square leg in the previous over, but nibbled the Black Caps left-armer behind to fall for just 16.

D’Arcy Short was dismissed for single figures for the second time in as many innings, the Australia opener trudging off after he was run-out by Vijay Shankar well short of his ground.

Shahbaz Nadeem came into the Delhi side at the expense of Amit Mishra, who conceded 46 off his four overs in the Daredevils’ loss to Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Mishra might have to wait for a recall after Shahbaz took 2-34, removing Rahane and Sanju Samson (37 from 22 balls) when they were well set.

Rahane has scored more runs against the Daredevils than any other IPL side – averaging 63.20 before this match – and struck five boundaries in a 40-ball knock before departing in the 14th over with his side 112-4.

Colin Munro is capable of producing the sort of fireworks Delhi needed but he was run-out without facing a ball.

Munro set off for a run from the first ball of the innings, but Glenn Maxwell sent him back and the New Zealander was unable to get back in time.

Laughlin took the big wicket of Maxwell, who missed Delhi’s first game to attend Aaron Finch’s wedding, the all-rounder edging his fellow Australian behind for 17.

Morris smashed a quick-fire 17 from seven deliveries, but the Daredevils never really looked like getting home. (Yahoo Sport)