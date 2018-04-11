NCN kicks off Russia 2018 World Cup countdown

THE National Communications Network (NCN) officially kicked off its countdown to the 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup, set for June 14 – July 15.

Scores gathered at the Stabroek Market Square yesterday as the official Broadcast Rights Holder for the 64-match tournament announced their plans for the world’s most popular and lucrative sporting event.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes joined others at the busy downtown Georgetown venue and participated in some novelty events.

The event, hosted by Sports journalist Rawle Toney and Radio personality Malcolm Ferreira, saw the Minister show off her football skills, scoring a penalty, much to the delight of the crowd.

Enrico Woolford, the company’s Board of Directors Chairman, said NCN, buying into the rights to be the only television station in Guyana, authorised to broadcast the FIFA World Cup, shows its social commitment to Guyana.

Woolford said the investment is worthwhile, since it could help to encourage a generation of future stars and added that NCN felt obligated to ensure all of Guyana is afforded the opportunity to witness the greatest sporting event.

Yesterday’s event was carried live on NCN’s CH11 and Vybz 100.1FM.