Narine wins 2nd annual Ray’s Taxi Service 30-miler

BALRAM Narine returned one hour 40 minutes in winning the 2nd annual Roy’s Taxi Service 30-mile cycle road race in Berbice which was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice last Sunday.

The event, which was opened to cyclists from Berbice only, saw 16 cyclists including two females face the starter in front of the sponsor’s business premises at Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.

From there, the participants proceeded to Lichfield also in WCB before turning back to finish at the place or origin.

The boys 12-14 years of age as well as the female riders wheeled off from Fort Wellington.

In the Open category, Narine broke from the bunch at Fort Wellington on the upward journey and was never troubled by the peloton. He won all six of the sprint prizes.

Finishing second was 14-year-old David Hicks while Sybrone Fernandes, Clement Davis and Sanjav Bagot occupied the other top three places in that order.

Mario Washington won the 12-14 Boys’ category ahead of Shunarine Bhowandin.

Maria Carrington won the female category ahead of United States Volunteer Chrisine Miller.

Proprietor of Ray’s Taxi Service, Ray Kishore, presented the winners of the various categories as well as other prize winners with their cash and trophies immediately after the event.