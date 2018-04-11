Jamaican Praught makes history with 3000 metres steeplechase gold

… Wilson delivers Bahamas’ first medal

GOLD COAST, Australia (CMC) – Aisha Praught produced a historic title for Jamaica in the women’s 3 000 metres steeplechase here yesterday, ending Kenya’s dominance in the event and earning the Caribbean nation its third gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Praught trailed pre-race favourite Celliphine Chespol of Kenya entering the final lap and was still behind the World Under-20 record-holder coming off the final water jump.

Once in the final stretch, however, Praught unleashed a turn of speed to overtake Chespol and clinch Jamaica’s first-ever gold medal in the event.

“I just put in the work every day and believe that I can race anyone. We need medals. We need to band together as a nation,” the United States-born athlete said afterwards.

While Praught topped the podium, fellow Jamaicans Anastasia Le-Roy and Stephenie McPherson were forced to settle for the runner-up medals in the women’s 400m, after Botswana’s Amantle Montsho stormed to gold in a season-best 50.15.

Le-Roy remained steady to capture silver in 50.57 while defending champion McPherson took bronze in 50.93

In the men’s high jump, The Bahamas claimed their first medal when Jamal Wilson picked up silver with a jump of 2.30 metres.

He was edged out for gold by Brandon Starc – the younger brother of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc – who posted a personal best 2.32m.

“It feels excellent. Thank God. I want to thank my family, thank everyone who supported me,” said the 29-year-old Wilson.

“I feel good. This is the first international medal that I got as a senior athlete and I want to just keep this moving forward and celebrate this one.”

Meanwhile, today’s men’s 200m final will boast three Caribbean sprinters after Jamaican Warren Weir, along with the Trinidadian pair of Jereem Richards and Kyle Greaux advanced from the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old Weir, an Olympic bronze medallist in London and who also took silver at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, finished fourth in semi-final one in 20.62 but qualified as one of two fastest losers.

Greaux clocked 20.66 to finish second in semi-final two behind Zharnel Hughes, formerly of Anguilla but now representing England and who won the race in 20.37.

Richards, a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships in London, won the last semi-final in 20.31.

Jamaicans Kenroy Anderson (disqualified) and Rasheed Dwyer (20.82), Bahamian Teray Smith (20.71), Antiguan Tahir Walsh (21.13) and Barbadian Burkheart Ellis (20.79) all missed out.

In the women’s equivalent, Olympic champions Elaine Thompson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo set up a showdown in the final when they were two of five Caribbean sprinters to advance.

Thompson, the 200m champion, clocked 22.95 secs as she finished second to Miller-Uibo (22.48), the 400m champion, in semi-final two.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson also made her presence felt, racing to a personal best 22.28 to win semi-final one, with Trinidadian Semoy Hackett finishing third in 22.97 to also advance.

Jackson’s teammate Shashalee Forbes ran second in the last semi-final to book her spot in a time of 22.93.

There was no such luck for Bahamian Anthonique Strachan (23.62) and Trinidadians Kamaria Durant (23.83) and Kai Selvon (23.42).

In the women’s long jump, Bahamian Bianca Stuart and Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands qualified for today’s final.

“If we don’t win a gold in the 100, we’ll win one in the steeplechase. We’re just switching it up.”

Praught crossed the line in a time of nine minutes 21 seconds to stun the field, forcing Chespol into second in 9:22.61, with Kenyan teammate and defending champion Purity Kirui, taking bronze in 9:25.74.