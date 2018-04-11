Grant-Stuart receives assistance for ICF Para-cycling event

NATIONAL cyclist and paralympic athlete Walter Grant-Stuart will attend the international cycling federation Para-cycling competition in Quebec, Canada.

Stuart, a seasoned campaigner on the local cycling circuit, garnered the support of the National Sport Commission ahead of the event.

During a brief handing-over ceremony yesterday, Grant-Stuart told media operatives gathered that he is thankful for the assistance rendered.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to the National Sports Commission for making this possible for me. I want to thank Mr Jones for making this very easy. I spoke to him one time and in a few days, everything was ready.

He noted that training-wise; he begins daily at 04:00hrs in an attempt to get accustomed to the cold weather and is also planning to leave earlier to become acclimatised.

“So far, I feel I am ready, just a bit more fine-tuning on the cycle and I’ll be fine.”

According to Director of Sport Christopher Jones, his body was more than willing to provide the requirements at the first call.

“In 2017, we had encouraged a lot of the bodies to be associated with their international parents and through my office (NSC), we were able to see that coming into being because we have a coach here at the NSC who is associated with the international body and as such any activity in any part of the world, when it comes to the differently-abled, an invitation will be extended to Guyana to participate in those games.”

The meet will have two stages with the Time Trials set for April 28 followed by the 70km Road Race on the 29.