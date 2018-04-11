GGRA/IPSC Level 2 Open Pistol Championships

… Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson cops ‘C’ Class gold

GUYANA’S most active Smallbore shooter on the international stage Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson has continued to fly the Golden Arrowhead with great success, having won gold in the ‘C’ Class at the Grenada Gun and Rifle Association (GGRA), IPSC Level 2 Open Pistol Championship held in the Spice Isle last Sunday.

The 63-year-old Hopkinson, who is also the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director, said that the competition against younger shooters was intense but he was able to maintain accuracy during the seven-stage shoot to come out with ‘C’ Class gold.

Hopkinson’s winning weapon was his 9mm/CZ Shadow 2 which was used for the first time in Grenada last year June when he won the ‘B’ Class of their Second Annual Six-Stage, Level 2 IPSC competition.

“It was a very competitive shoot and despite a few blunders on my part I was able to prevail over the younger physical shooters. I relied on my accuracy. They were faster but I was more accurate.”

Competitors from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and hosts Grenada also participated. The stages competed were Keep Moving, Rapid Fire, Reverse Classifier 41, Swing Meets Swinger, CLC 65, Cradle to Heaven and Forest Monkey 11.

Hopkinson who competed in March in the Open Division at the Amazon Level 3 Shoot held in Suriname will next compete at the Tobago IPSC All Steel competition.

He is extending gratitude to acting Commissioner of Police Mr David Ramnarine DSM, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Mr Godfrey Statia AA and Mrs Tricia Fiedtkou of Connections Travel.