Four escape from NOC, one recaptured

ONE escapee has been recaptured as staff of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast and the police in ‘G’ Division continue their hunt for three others from the juvenile delinquent centre last Saturday.

According to information received, a 16-year-old facilitated the escape by opening a chain link from the fence close to the female dormitory.

The incident occurred around 10:00hrs and the girls are said to have escaped into the backlands.

The girls were sent to the institution for the offences of wandering and unlawful wounding. One of the escapees was recaptured Monday evening on the Airy Hall Public Road and was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where a medical examination was conducted.

The three other teenagers are on the run and acting NOC administrator Parasaram Singh is calling on residents to report students and strangers roaming in their communities.

Since this year began, several students have escaped from the institution, but they were recaptured. Many of them escaped by jumping the back fence of the NOC.