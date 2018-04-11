Essequibians welcome proposed Supenaam Waterfront Development Project

By Indrawattie Natram

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has received positive feedback from Essequibians on the Supenaam Waterfront project which is earmarked to commence within the next six months.

Consultations on the proposed project were conducted with residents from Supenaam and the Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Tuesday afternoon at Supenaam. Staff from the Ministry of Communities and the Sea and River Defense also met with the residents and RDC officials.

Residents as well as RDC councillors were briefed on the importance and the impact the project will have on the lives of Essequibians. After listening to engineer’s discussion on the layout and design of the project , persons noted that they were pleased and some even took the opportunity to make recommendations. Residents called for a ramp to be installed catering for the differently-able as well as a floating base.

Residents said that they are happy that Region Two will receive such major investment.

Councillors from the Opposition side of the RDC called for the bill of quantities to be circulated so that they can be effective monitoring of the project. Region Two Chairman Devanand Ramdatt welcomed the new project and he noted that a special committee will be set up to ensure that the project is undertaken within its specify time.

One speed boat operator, Morris James said that he is very happy for the project since at the moment the current structure is dilapidated and is an inconvenience to passengers. James said that the project will give Region Two a boost in tourism and those utilizing the speed boat service can do so with much more ease.

The project , which will cost the government in excess of $88M, caters for a new passenger waiting area, paved parking areas, organized vending spaces with standardized shops, paved waterfront promenade with rails, shaded public seating and lighting.

Other major elements of the enhancement project include the rehabilitation /upgrade to the existing main road at Supenaam water front, construction of a new anchored steel sheet pile revetment ,rehabilitation to existing revetment as well as the construction of a new passenger waiting/boating landing structure designed for mooring of multiple boats.