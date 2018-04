PAUL McKenzie appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Wednesday on a simple larceny charge.

It is alleged that on April 7, 2018 at the Regent Street, Bounty Supermarket, McKenzie stole one tin of milk valued $240 and a Gillette shaving set worth $3,000.

The 27-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor offered no objection to bail being granted and this was set by Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the sum of $5,000.

The matter was adjourned to April 18, 2018