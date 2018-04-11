Benjamin gives back to sport, donates racing cycle to David Hicks

FORMER national cyclist-turned-businessman Wilbert Benjamin continued his benevolence over the past weekend by donating a new racing cycle to 2017 national juvenile champion, Berbice’s David Hicks.

Last month, Benjamin who is based in Canada where he owns and operate a sports store and also owns a similar store located at Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice, donated cycles, spare parts and uniforms to several individuals and to his former club Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC). Romello Crawford of Berbice was the recipient of a Fuji Carbon Fibre road bike and spare wheels.

Curtis Dey, another Berbice cyclist, received a new bike also and female cyclist Shenika Teixeira was presented with a pair of cycle wheels while the FACC got a new set of uniforms.

Hicks, who also rides for Team Rigtech Sonic of Trinidad and Tobago, represented Guyana in Barbados last year at the Junior Caribbean Championships.

Benjamin in brief remarks at the handing-over ceremony said he witnessed Hicks participating in several races and was impressed with the Chandisingh Secondary School student so much so that he wanted to lend his support to the youngster and as such he thought that a new, more modern bike would assist in assuring that Hicks achieves his true potential.

Hicks expressed his gratitude to Benjamin for the support and promised that he will take good care of the new machine and do his best while competing in further competitions.