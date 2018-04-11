2018 GCB/Hand-in-Hand Insurance Under-19 Inter-county tournament: Yadram triple-century highlights day two

… Essequibo overwhelmed at Lusignan

WHEN play resumed on the second day of the 2018 GCB/Hand-in-Hand Insurance Under-19 Inter-county tournament, West Indies U-19 and National player Bhaskar Yadram continued from his overnight 260 to reach his triple-century, hitting an unbeaten on 301 off 252 balls before Demerara declared their first innings at 489 for 8.

Bowling for the Guyana Select Under-17, Niron Bissu picked up 4 for 69 with Nigel Deodat supporting with 2 for 90 while support also came from Gevon Shultz and Seon Glasgow with a wicket apiece.

Guyana Select Under-17 in reply totalled 180 all out in 67.1 overs with captain Sachin Singh top-scoring for the innings with 60 off 66 balls and Yeudistir Persaud 48 off 88.

At close of play, Demerara, leading by 298 runs, enforced the follow-on. Guyana Select Under-17s were 11 for 1 in 10 overs.

Over at the Lusignan ground, Berbice resumed at their 149 overnight and reached 222 all out from 84.5 overs in their first innings.

Opening batsman Alex Algoo top-scored with 111. He gained support from middle-order batsmen Kevlon Anderson and Javid Karim who contributed 36 and 15 runs respectively. Essequibo in their second innings muster 145 all out in 55.2 overs

Captain Kevin Christian put up 14 while Kurt Lovell and Quintin Sampson added 22 and 27 runs separately, but it was the number nine batsman, Joshua Jones, who top-scored with 39. The effort by the Essequibo team was not enough, giving Berbice their first win of the tournament. Berbice in their second innings were at 4 for 1 before winning by nine wickets.

Demerara and Select Under-17 will continue their battle today at Everest Cricket Club ground.