PM Nagamootoo officially resumes duty

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo officially resumed duties on Monday following his return home from overseas last week.

The Prime Minister who was warmly welcomed at his office remarked that he was eager to return to work.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and his eldest daughter, Maria Nagamootoo, arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

In February, a routine medical examination was done in Guyana which revealed that the Prime Minister had some cardiac issues and had to undergo heart bypass surgery at a medical institution in the US. Following the successful operation, he remained in the US at his family’s residence during his recovery process.(DPI)